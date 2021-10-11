 Skip to main content

Employees need reliable child care -- Patrick DePula
Employees need reliable child care -- Patrick DePula

We need to pass the "Build Back Better" package in Congress to help make sure folks can afford child care.

As an employer running several businesses -- Salvatore's Tomato Pies, and recently adding a new location, Dark Horse Art Bar -- staffing has been challenging. We pay well, provide health insurance and are a great place to work. But many structural issues in our economy are keeping people on the sideline, including lack of access to reliable, affordable and flexible child care.

As a new parent in 2011, it was impossible for me to find child care that worked for my family. I remember just not knowing what to do, and struggling. I ended up taking an 84-mile round trip every morning to drop my children off with my elderly parents, and then again in the afternoon, which added hours to an already ridiculous schedule.

The Build Back Better plan will cap child care costs at 7% for most families and set a floor wage of $15 an hour for child care educators. This will help both ensure there are enough providers as well as ensuring families can actually afford child care. This is long overdue. Let's get it done.

Patrick DePula, Madison

