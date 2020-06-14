Empathy will help us navigate crisis -- Derek Clevidence

Dehumanization is at the core of many of our societal ills. It is fueled by deliberately divisive language, amplification of in-group vs. out-group bias, and exaggerated identity bias magnified for political profit.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

We have adopted a zero-sum mentality, which presupposes progress for some requires loss for others, or that such progress only occurs because of "charity" or "entitlements" whose recipients are resented or despised. Dehumanization makes it easy to ostracize, violate, subjugate, injure or kill. Life loses meaning.

It's cliché, but the way out is a growth mindset, one of inclusion. If COVID-19 has taught us one thing, it’s that we're all in this together: What you do affects everyone else, be it wearing a mask, staying home while ill, or realizing that an economy is truly an interdependent network in which the loss of wages by some compounds quickly the loss of wages by others.

Conversely, group prosperity can exceed the sum prosperity of the individuals through emergent properties. Our mantra must be simple: We value each other. We make each other better. We're better together. We can solve complex problems together. And it starts with a little empathy.

Derek Clevidence, Cottage Grove