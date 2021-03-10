Empathy can help us understand China -- John Costello

Trudy Rubin’s column in Tuesday's State Journal, "An admiral and a novelist want you to imagine nuclear war with China," was essentially a review of Adm. James Stavridis and Elliot Ackerman's new book, “2034: A Novel of the Next World War.” Rubin rhetorically asks, "How do nations sleepwalk into war?”
I urge my fellow citizens to try empathy as a way of understanding and analyzing China’s rise as a power. Articles in foreign policy publications have only been seriously addressing the issue for a decade, and intensively for half that time. Most articles follow along the lines of Rubin’s column and the work of fiction she’s based it on. Many look at economic trends and prognosticate. Many, many more take China to task for human rights abuses in places such as Tibet, Xinjiang Province (home to Uighurs) and Hong Kong. And others, more akin to Rubin’s authors, concentrate on the South China Sea and the Taiwan Straits and strategic issues.
I hope our local media will continue to follow up, and I hope, too, that they won’t shy away from examining racism here and there.