Emmitt Till is good name for school -- Paul Dekker

Recently the Madison School District has asked for the community's input on renaming James Madison Memorial High School. I saw the list, and I think Otis Redding (as one person wrote) would be cool.
But I am going to share my suggestion. I suggest we rename James Madison Memorial to be called Emmett Till High School. As our community struggles (and it does) with "next steps" in becoming a better community, we have an opportunity to embrace the grace and imagination of a 14-year-old's world and how special it is, and the unnecessary tragedy that happens when we don't protect our young men and women.
Till, a Black teenager from Chicago, was brutally murdered in Mississippi in 1955.
Every student who walks into such a school will learn of one of their peers. They will be able to verbalize a message of the lessons of a time we never want again, and at the same time a promise of how the future can be.
We owe our future to something better than removing, forgetting, ignoring or reshaping it into our own narrative of history. We have a history and we have a future. Till could be part of both.
Paul Dekker, Lodi