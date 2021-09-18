Emmet Till school is a good start -- Diane Walder

What a great idea to change the name of "James Madison" Memorial High School to the "Emmett Till" Memorial High School.
Though Madison did great things for white people, he owned approximately 100 slaves who maintained Madison's sprawling and lovely Montpelier estate, making it possible for Madison to pursue his many political aspirations.
While Madison accomplished many great things, let's not waste the opportunity to name the school after someone other than a white supremacist. Till is a very good start.
Diane Walder, Madison