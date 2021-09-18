 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Emmet Till school is a good start -- Diane Walder
0 comments

Emmet Till school is a good start -- Diane Walder

  • 0

What a great idea to change the name of "James Madison" Memorial High School to the "Emmett Till" Memorial High School.

Though Madison did great things for white people, he owned approximately 100 slaves who maintained Madison's sprawling and lovely Montpelier estate, making it possible for Madison to pursue his many political aspirations.

While Madison accomplished many great things, let's not waste the opportunity to name the school after someone other than a white supremacist. Till is a very good start.

Diane Walder, Madison

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist draws a cartoon with Bucky Badger and Wisconsin fans returning to Camp Randall.
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics