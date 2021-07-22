Embargo to blame for unrest in Cuba -- Joe Sokolinsky

I was very disappointed to see two right-wing opinion pieces about Cuba on the cover of last Sunday's Forum section. Whatever happened to presenting opposing views?

The other view is that it’s the U.S. embargo against Cuba that is causing the economic suffering of the Cuban citizens. After all, the embargo is economic warfare, and its purpose is to make the lives of average Cubans so miserable that they will revolt and overthrow their government.

Every year since 1992, the U.N. General Assembly has passed a resolution condemning the ongoing impact of the embargo. Israel is the only country that routinely joins the U.S. in voting against this resolution.

In both of the opinion pieces last Sunday -- "Cubans want the right to be free," by Fabiola Santiago, and "Biden must to more to promote freedom," by Lee Edwards -- the writers express concern for the suffering of the Cuban people. Yet they neglect to say anything about the embargo and how it’s a significant part of their suffering. This is disingenuous.

An article in the same issue entitled “Government backers rally” shows that most Cubans don’t blame their government for their suffering but agree with President Diaz-Canel that the cause is the embargo.