Elon Musk's Twitter is facing struggles -- Joseph Rickey

Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter has now come home to roost. Hundreds of employees have walked out over "hardcore Twitter 2.0." Musk believed adding an additional fee to purchase verification of accounts was essential to the company. He had it half right.

Social media does not do enough to verify who is speaking. Public forums, as these companies claim to be, are nothing of the sort. Anonymity of posting your opinion isn’t prohibited under the First Amendment, and I agree with this. People have a right to say what they want, outside of shouting fire in a crowded theater.

What’s getting lost is the claims these companies are making about how they are public forums. A more honest response from some of these companies would be "we will let anyone say anything they want so long as we are making a profit off them."

My final words will be: Please develop a better "lie" detector. That’s a euphemism for what many can guess I want to say. Please have some modicum of decorum, which sadly no longer exists.

Joseph Rickey, Madison