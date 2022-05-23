Elites keep us in global conflicts -- Hugh Roberts

The elites are out of touch with the American people.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said the Ukraine conflict with Russia is the most important issue facing the American people.

I’m just a simple man, but I could name a couple off the top of my head. Our national debt, corruption in government, inflation, immigration control, and law and order are just a few. Our culture change is a whole topic in itself. If you doubt this, just turn on the local news.

We are being ruled by a globalist ruling class. We can’t even protect our own borders, but we’re supposed to protect Ukraine? For all the Donald Trump haters, why didn’t Vladimir Putin invade until Trump was out of office? Russian collusion, I suppose.

President Dwight Eisenhower warned about the military industrial complex taking over our foreign policy decisions. After World War II, which was a legitimate use of our military, we’ve seen our State and Defense departments more involved in our foreign policy. When you combine that with the corrupt leadership of most three letter agencies (FBI, CIA, ATF, CDC, DOJ) we get unending global entanglements.

I’m all in on supporting the ground level people of these agencies. It’s the people running them that I have suspicions about.

Hugh Roberts, Randolph