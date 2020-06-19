Eliminating racism will take a long time -- Brian Brown

Riots and other acts of rampant violence have a history. Wise people learn to try not to repeat a history saturated with negatives. Over 620,000 people died in America's Civil War, and over half of them were white people fighting to free black people from slavery.

America has it's monuments and statues. People need reminders of what was so that we can go forward, changing as we go. Monuments and statues do that.

Wars, riots and violence associated with them serve no purpose except to show society's inability to deal with itself in a positive fashion. Society isn't good at learning from history.

Founded in 1909, the NAACP was established to reduce racism. The NAACP still exists. Enter Black Lives Matter. Will Black Lives Matter do more than the NAACP, or will yet another organization and acronym be created in the future?

Laws have been written since 1909. Progress has been made. But no matter how many laws are written or protests held, you can never legislate attitude. Eliminating racism is a process -- not an event. It will take patience, not for decades, but centuries.

In the meantime, the next time any of us is really mad, count to 10. Repeat. Calm down. Humility still equals virtue and allows us to learn.