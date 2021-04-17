Eliminating fossil fuels a bad idea -- James Thomas

I read daily about the plan to eliminate fossil fuels. This is the most destructive ideology ever proposed. This will destroy our energy independence and our economy.
Have any of the people proposing this ever bothered to check how many other byproducts come from crude oil. As many as 6,000 different products come from refining crude oil. They also want to eliminate natural gas -- one of the cleanest fuels there is.
So now everything will be all-electric -- cars and busses. I can't wait for the electric airplanes. I wonder where their charging stations will be. No one is predicting what the cost will be to recharge your car and how long will it take.
In closing, I watched a news story about the plan Bill Gates is proposing. He wants to fund a plan with millions of his dollars to explore putting dust high in the atmosphere to block some of the sun's rays. This will help cool the Earth and change the climate. We need more idiotic ideas like this to totally destroy our world.
And as for Joe Biden, good luck with your electric Corvette.
James Thomas, Madison