Elephant rides are not kind to animals -- Laura Norman

It is wrong for Circus World to make elephants give out rides in this deadly heat.
On a recent visit to Circus World, I saw a line of people waiting to ride a poor elephant. Another was chained up. It's too hot and humid for them to be out in the sun giving rides and performing.
I thought Ringling Bros. was giving up their elephants to a sanctuary? The two elephants that are now at Circus World are chained after they give rides.
Why have we not grown from doing this to wild animals?
Laura Norman, Baraboo