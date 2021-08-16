 Skip to main content
Elephant rides are not kind to animals -- Laura Norman
It is wrong for Circus World to make elephants give out rides in this deadly heat.

On a recent visit to Circus World, I saw a line of people waiting to ride a poor elephant. Another was chained up. It's too hot and humid for them to be out in the sun giving rides and performing.

I thought Ringling Bros. was giving up their elephants to a sanctuary? The two elephants that are now at Circus World are chained after they give rides.

Why have we not grown from doing this to wild animals?

Laura Norman, Baraboo

