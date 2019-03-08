With great interest I read Sunday's article “7 cities, villages target carbon.” I was disappointed, however, that the somewhat lengthy article made no mention of electric vehicles.
Nearly a third of energy-related carbon emissions are due to the transportation sector. Electric vehicles (all-electric, not hybrids) do not emit any air pollutants -- they have no tail pipes. City governments concerned about climate change should prioritize charging stations and electric vehicle-friendly policies.
Even for individuals who are not concerned about climate change, these vehicles are a good choice. They conserve energy because electric motors have energy efficiencies as high as 95 percent, while the internal combustion engine is only 20 percent to 30 percent efficient.
So electric vehicles can save you money with lower "fuel" costs. Electric vehicles also have fewer moving parts than internal combustion engines, resulting in lower maintenance costs.
Hopefully, the seven cities will develop plans that encourage the use of electric vehicles in their communities.
Lee Gasper-Galvin, Sun Prairie