If you believe that the climate crisis is real, then you’ll want to do your share in solving the problem.

There are many ways to reduce your greenhouse gas emissions, but owning an electric vehicle is one of your best options. For the average U.S. household, auto emissions represent about a third of total greenhouse gas emissions. With an electric vehicle, you reduce your transportation emissions by more than 75% and total household emissions by about 25%.

Most larger cars get a maximum 20 miles per gallon. Since many electric vehicles will get the equivalent of 130 miles per gallon, these cars could reduce auto emissions by 85%. Most electric vehicles cost more initially, even after generous federal and state incentives, but the fuel and maintenance costs are lower. Hence, the total annual costs of an electric vehicle are about the same as a conventional care.

One challenge to consider is charging availability. Thankfully, the current infrastructure can serve the 1.7 million electric vehicles on American roads today, but they need to expand for 2030 projections.

Samantha Hoefs, Green Bay