The March 9 letter to the editor "Electric cars key to lower emissions" notes that "Electric vehicles (all-electric, not hybrids) do not emit any air pollutants -- they have no tail pipes."

Electric vehicles key to lower emissions -- Lee Gasper-Galvin With great interest I read Sunday's article “7 cities, villages target carbon.” I was disappointed, however, that the somewhat lengthy article…

This statement is correct but it does not recognize that the electrical energy used to power the car must be generated. In Wisconsin, electricity is generated primarily from coal and natural gas. As a result, use of electric vehicles does contribute air pollutants and climate change gases.

The letter also states that "electric motors have energy efficiencies as high as 95 percent, while the internal combustion engine is only 20 percent to 30 percent efficient." This statement is also correct, but it is misleading due to the lack of consideration for the battery performance and inconsistent definition of efficiency.

Electricity is not a fuel but rather a means of transporting energy. Unlike coal and natural gas, you cannot dig a hole somewhere and find electricity. Electricity must be generated. When you include the efficiency of electrical generation from coal or natural gas and battery operation, the overall efficiency of electric and internal combustion vehicles is similar.

Electric vehicles may be a good idea in the future if more electrical generation shifts to renewable sources and battery technology improves. But the current environmental advantages of electric vehicles in Wisconsin is not significant.

Sanford A. Klein, Madison, emeritus professor of mechanical engineering, UW-Madison