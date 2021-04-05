Electric cars have lots of benefits -- Bruce Beck

The March 28 State Journal article “Auto industry takes risk pushing electric vehicles” describes some reasons consumers may be slow to purchase an electric vehicle. Rather than dwell on how we may never escape the dangerous trap of carbon emissions, we could focus instead on finding and following a viable path to a stable climate.

While the purchase price of electric vehicles is above average, maintenance costs are lower. Electric motors have fewer moving parts. Because they produce little excess heat, these cars don't need a radiator, antifreeze, or a water pump. With no exhaust, electric cars need don't need a muffler or a catalytic converter. There is no motor oil to maintain. Electric vehicles use only one-third of the energy consumed by combustion vehicles to travel the same distance. As a result, it is less expense to energize an electric vehicle.

Until the charging process improves over time, recharging is cumbersome on longer trips. But according to a 2018 study by the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, data collected on one-way household trips show the majority (59.4%) of personal vehicle trips were less than 6 miles. Three-fourths of all trips are 10 miles or less. Of all the trips, 95% were 30 miles or less.