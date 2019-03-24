I respectfully disagree with the March 18 letter to the editor "Electric cars run on dirty coal." Electric vehicles are the best automotive choice today. (Of course it’s always better to walk, bike or take transit if those are options, but if you must drive, drive an electric vehicles).
It's true that Wisconsin’s electric grid is still dirty -- coal still provides more than half of power. Even so, driving an electric vehicle in Madison produces less carbon emissions per mile than a gas car.
Moreover, Wisconsin’s electric grid is getting cleaner all the time. And drivers particularly concerned about emissions can opt for green power to further reduce their emissions. In addition to environmental benefits, electric vehicles cost less to drive and maintain.
Best of all -- electric vehicles are great to drive. They are quiet, responsive and clean. If you haven’t tried one out, do it today. Now is the right time to transition away from 20th century gas-fired technology and into a cleaner, more affordable future.
Kathy Kuntz, Madison