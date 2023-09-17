John M. Crisp's Aug. 29 column, “Climate change real, but electric cars aren't solution,” cites a Volvo study finding its all-electric car needs to be driven 68,000 miles to break even on carbon emissions compared to a gas powered Volvo.

The Volvo electric vehicle is inefficient compared to other electric vehicles. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, the 2022 Volvo C40 Recharge delivers the equivalent of only 87 mpg, compared to the 122 mpg equivalent delivered by the 2022 Tesla Model Y, for example. So the Volvo is slower to break even with a gas vehicle on total lifecycle carbon emissions.

A closer look at the Volvo comparison indicates it failed to include carbon emissions resulting from the production of gasoline by the time that gasoline reaches the pump. So significant carbon emissions generated by the Volvo gas vehicle are excluded from the Volvo study comparison.

You can see better carbon emission comparisons between different vehicle models at carboncounter.com, affiliated with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

To effectively address climate change, Crisp recommends our society adopt dramatic, comprehensive lifestyle changes. Good idea. Carbon pricing would help us achieve this efficiently. Canada has a carbon fee and dividend program underway.

Bruce Beck, Madison