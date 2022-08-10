Electric car prices are exaggerated -- Richard Peidelstein

One of the common arguments against electric vehicles is that they cost $65,000.

Some electric cars do indeed cost $65,000, just like some gas-powered cars cost $65,000. But just as you can find lower-priced gas cars, you can also find lower-priced electric cars.

For example, the 2023 Chevy Bolt has a recently reduced price to make it more affordable. The manufacturer's suggested retail price for a basic model is $25,600. And with the soon-to-be-passed bill in Congress, a $7,500 credit can be applied at the time of purchase, lowering the price to $18,100. Also, the miles-per-gallon equivalent of the Bolt is 131 mpg in the city and 109 mpg on the highway -- making it much less expensive to operate than a gasoline car.

The $65,000 figure is an exaggerated amount meant to create resentment between people. It is not based on reality. So if you are interested in getting away from the up and down price swings of the oil industry, I recommend you look into the benefits of going electric. You can also make your own electricity. Try doing that with a gas car.

Richard Peidelstein, Baraboo