Electric buses in Madison are a welcome trend -- Mac Dressman

Madison has a strong reputation for natural beauty, outdoor recreation and healthy living. Unfortunately, the fresh smell and clear views of the lakes are threatened by pollution from cars, trucks and buses.

The good news is that the city’s purchase of 27 zero-emission electric transit buses is a key step to keep Wisconsin’s air clean and pure.

Many locals depend on Madison’s excellent transit system to get around the city. But diesel buses release dangerous air pollution that has been linked to disease and asthma. It also worsens global warming.

Switching to zero-emission electric buses will eliminate a major source of toxic diesel fumes, helping keep Madison residents healthy and the skies clear.

The city’s purchase of electric buses puts Madison on the road to a clean public transit future. Moreover, the purchase is expected to avoid consuming nearly a quarter-million gallons of diesel fuel yearly. To further protect local health and the climate, the city should commit to a 100% electric bus fleet by 2030 -- and local school districts should switch to electric school buses too.

Let’s keep Madison’s air clean with electric buses.

Mac Dressman, Milwaukee