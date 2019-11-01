While returning from my usual 12-mile bicycle ride recently on Madison's Southwest Side, I passed a slow-moving family with three small children -- the youngest one weaving in and out into our lane. That’s what little kids do.
We moved as far as we could to the right of our lane and slowed down. As we were at the exact point of passing the children, a young guy came out of nowhere and, with no verbal warning, squeezed between us and the family. He must have been going 20 mph. He was on an electric bike.
In my 19 years of almost daily year-round biking, I have never seen a nonelectric biker do that. Some really fast bikers can be annoying, but they always give you a verbal signal and slow down -- especially when small children are involved.
This was nearly an accident and is an example of how electric bikes are more like a motorized vehicle than a true bicycle. I have seen inexperienced riders on rental bikes weaving around on the path, oblivious of bicycle etiquette.
I’m supportive of increased bicycle use. But not where pedestrian safety is compromised. Education will not be the answer. Only enforcement would take care of electric bike speeders -- and that is unlikely.
Proposed state legislation to allow 28 mph electric bikes on paths could create an unsafe environment for pedestrians.
Jeff Carroll, Madison