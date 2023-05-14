The April 16 letter to the editor "Democracy needs losers to be gracious" called for our political candidates to be gracious in defeat in the wake of the Wisconsin Supreme Court race.

While I agree, the writer misses a much greater issue with our political climate: If our candidates won't be respectful to each other on the campaign trail, why would we expect any different after the votes are in?

The Supreme Court race rhetoric from both candidates, like most others recently, was awash in negativity, character assassination, borderline libel, propaganda, vitriol and snark. Sadly, the election turnout and results reinforce that these tactics work.

Even worse, it confirms that we can expect more of it. And worse yet, it will become even harder to escape in the future -- it has flooded the news, television, internet, social and print media, mailboxes and online community forums. Small wonder that civil discourse is disappearing.

I will only place so much blame for this on the candidates and their campaigns. They are simply a microcosm of our society in general. If the electorate refused to vote for candidates like this, you can bet their messaging would change. They are only reacting to what they know we respond to.

Aaron Bock, Cross Plains

