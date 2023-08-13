I imagine I'm looking at the cover of Joe Biden's presidential biography written some time in the next 100 years. It isn't titled, "Team of Rivals," after Doris Kearns Goodwins' biography of Abraham Lincoln in office. It is titled, "The Lesser Evil." It is a very insightful book about how mediocrity captured the White House two terms in a row.

Our political system is set up to force us to elect mediocre candidates. We expect Biden to be the Democratic Party's candidate because nobody wants to run against him for fear that it would contribute to a Donald Trump victory. Biden didn't win the presidency because the majority of us voted for the candidate we most wanted to be president. He won because we feared Trump would end Democracy.

An electoral system that chooses the winner by popular majority with a runoff of the top two candidates in the event of no clear majority would encourage more candidates with more ideas about how to go forward and deal creatively and intelligently with our problems.

The party leaders of both parties don't want that because they would loose support. We must insist that all our candidates support an initiative to amend the Constitution to eliminate the Electoral College and create direct election.

Dan Thomson, Madison