Electoral College simply isn't fair -- George Stanek

Voter fraud is not the problem in our elections -- the Electoral College is a huge problem.
As the Electoral College has played out over the past 200 years, the winner-take-all system now in effect has frequently thwarted the intent of the majority of voters. A recent example is with the current president being awarded the presidency by the Electoral College even though his opponent received the majority of the popular votes. In effect, the majority of the voters had their ballots thrown out.
Is this fraud? Maybe not, it is just an unnecessary and irrational rule of the Electoral College, instituted long ago.
If the college was intended to appease the divide between big states and little states, that problem was addressed in the Constitution with the creation of the two houses of Congress. States do not vote, only people do. The Electoral College complicates the voting process for no good reason. Each person supposedly has an equally powerful vote no matter which state he or she lives in. The Electoral College can nullify that assumption, and it is an impediment to a clear election by voters.
In this modern age, election by popular vote is not only reasonable but simply fair.
George Stanek, Edgerton
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!