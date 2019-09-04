Friday's editorial from the Seattle Times, "The Electoral College must be changed," perfectly illustrates why the Electoral College is needed today even more than at our founding.
The writers note that the Electoral College (at least in part) induced the less-populous Southern states to sign on to the Constitution. The Electoral College prevented the South from being politically dominated by a potentially tyrannical popular majority of Northern states. The same situation applies today. Why would Wisconsin voters opt to be dominated politically by a potentially tyrannical majority of California, Illinois and New York voters?
It appears that nobody over on the Seattle Times editorial board was required to read Federalist 51, or has even the dullest awareness of the problem of the tyranny of the majority. That’s a shame.
Also, for what it’s worth, just because the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton ran an absolute debacle of an election campaign in 2016, that is no reason to abolish the Electoral College. You don’t get to change the rules simply because you lost the game.
Joseph T. Leone, Brooklyn