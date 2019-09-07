Last Sunday's letter to the editor "Don't mess with the Electoral College" stated the rules by which the Electoral College was established more than 200 years ago continue to serve the purpose that our Founding Fathers intended.
In 1804, when the Electoral College was established, our nation had 17 states. Since then, the country has added many more states and territories. When new states were founded, they had far fewer people in them than the established states. Over the years, people migrated to the newer states, but the Electoral College rules remain unchanged.
California, with a population of over 39 million, has two senators. North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Montana and Idaho, with a combined population of just under 5 million, have a total of 10 senators. This makes no sense.
Congressional districts are redrawn every 10 years to try to address population shifts, but states remain the same. Do we really need two Dakotas? Why can’t Wyoming, Montana and Idaho become one state? Shouldn’t we at least have a North California and South California, rather than a North Carolina and South Carolina?
As our country changes, so should the basic concepts that reflect what our Founding Fathers intended. I don’t know if this is liberal thinking or just common sense.
Steve Krieger, Madison