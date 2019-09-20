Over the past several weeks many people have discussed whether we should continue to have the Electoral College as part of our election process.
If we would just have the popular vote, without the Electoral College in place, states such as New York and California would always be picking the next president. There would be no need to have a Republican Party or independents. The Democrats would win every presidential election.
But with the Electoral College it keeps everyone in check. Until our politicians can be honest about who can and can’t vote, the Electoral College is best suited for all of the people and states in America.
Vince Caruso, Madison