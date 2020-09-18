Electoral College has failed voters -- Mark Quinn

Some believe our Electoral College is an outdated American idea born with perhaps good intentions but now too often allows for a minority presidency. Both George W. Bush in 2000 and Donald Trump in 2016 received fewer popular votes than their opponent, but because the Electoral College favors smaller states, they still won.

Jonah Goldberg's Wednesday column, "Scrapping the Electoral College is a bad idea," came up with some pretty flimsy reasons and baseless conclusions in arguing for retaining this unique process of electing our president.

Created during the writing of our Constitution the purpose of the Electoral College was to limit the sway of more populous states, giving the less populous states more power. Goldberg claims that merely following the will of the people with the presidency is problematic.

He claims increased polarization, endless potential recounts, and less attention paid to smaller states by the candidates. With that argument we must now have less polarization. Really?

None of these weak arguments outweigh the overriding truth that this country has failed to elect the people’s choice.