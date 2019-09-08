Thursday's letter to the editor "Electoral College plays a vital role" defended the fact that states with lesser populations continue to benefit from the excessive advantage they have in determining the presidential results.
I would be remiss not to mention that the two most recent presidents elected with a minority of votes are named George W. Bush and Donald Trump. Many citizens feel our nation has not benefited from their performances. States with lesser populations would continue to benefit from over-representation in the Senate.
It has been over 200 years since our nation was formed. Perhaps it is time to revisit the inequity of some states being over-represented in the selection of a president who serves all of the citizens of this nation. Let us concede the Senate advantage, but given the record of minority presidents, let us elect our presidents based on the national popular count.
The Electoral College is outdated and has badly damaged our nation.
Russell Pope, Madison