Electoral College divide may widen -- Frederick W. Nagle
0 comments

Electoral College divide may widen -- Frederick W. Nagle

  • 0

We could be facing another Frankenstein election next fall, where the popular vote and electoral vote go in opposite directions, as in 2000 and 2016.

Political arithmetic suggests President Donald Trump could again prevail in the Electoral College with an even smaller fraction of the popular vote than he got in 2016. Such an outcome would impose a burden of forbearance on Democrats and independents to accept another election clearly in defiance of the popular will, with the clear possibility that such elections may become more frequent in the future.

Amending the Constitution to change the electoral system seems impossible. Like slavery, this issue has the potential to become another great divide, and outsiders, such as Russian leader Vladimir Putin, will seek to make it so.

Frederick W. Nagle, Madison 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics