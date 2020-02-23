Electoral College divide may widen -- Frederick W. Nagle

We could be facing another Frankenstein election next fall, where the popular vote and electoral vote go in opposite directions, as in 2000 and 2016.
Political arithmetic suggests President Donald Trump could again prevail in the Electoral College with an even smaller fraction of the popular vote than he got in 2016. Such an outcome would impose a burden of forbearance on Democrats and independents to accept another election clearly in defiance of the popular will, with the clear possibility that such elections may become more frequent in the future.
Amending the Constitution to change the electoral system seems impossible. Like slavery, this issue has the potential to become another great divide, and outsiders, such as Russian leader Vladimir Putin, will seek to make it so.
Frederick W. Nagle, Madison