Electoral College and Senate aren't fair -- Laura J. Brown

Republicans argue that the Senate must confirm a Supreme Court justice immediately, even during the 2020 campaign, because the president and Senate majority are both of the same party. But U.S. senators and the president do not proportionately represent U.S. voters.
Each state has two senators. California has nearly 40 million people -- nearly 12% of the U.S. population -- but just two senators (both Democrats). Wyoming has 578,000 people -- 0.17% of the U.S. population -- but also gets two senators (both Republican). A person in Wyoming therefore has 70 times more Senate representation than one in California. Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico each have more U.S. citizens than Wyoming, but they have no representation in the Senate. Is this fair?
President Donald Trump lost the 2016 vote by nearly 3 million votes, yet he won the election because of the Electoral College, which like the Senate does not represent voters proportionately.
The rush to appoint a Supreme Court justice during a campaign is about power, pure and simple, and forcing the will of the Republican Party onto U.S. citizens. We should at least give voters a fighting chance to express their views.
Laura J. Brown, Madison
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!