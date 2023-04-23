I was an election observer on April 4 at the Fitchburg Community Building and want to say how well it worked.

I had only four instances of voters being denied the opportunity to vote, and they all admitted it was their error. Three were at the wrong polling location, and one had lost his ID. All were informed how to rectify the issue and vote.

The whole staff was extremely professional and polite, what a well run operation. Kudos to the whole crew and well done. Don't fix it if it's not broken.

Marvin Kruchten, Arena

