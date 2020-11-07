Elections shows we are in trouble -- Craig Peterman

The presidential election is essentially over, with Joe Biden winning both the Electoral College and a majority of votes. President Donald Trump has an opportunity to support democracy and unite the country with a gracious concession and a collaborative transfer of power. Unfortunately, we all know that’s unlikely.
My lesson from the election is that America is in deep trouble. Nearly 50% of the country voted for a known adulterer, alleged sexual predator, proven serial liar, narcissistic authoritarian, embracer of white supremacist groups, and someone whose willful lack of leadership needlessly cost American lives from the pandemic.
President Trump has true supporters, who are easy to understand. They support the man and don’t worry about data, facts, policy and democracy.
I don’t understand those who recognized all his character faults but voted for him anyway. As a lifelong politician, Biden is not likely squeaky clean. But Trump's slime has no comparison. If we sacrifice our values, we have no path to forming a more perfect union.
Craig Peterman, Middleton
