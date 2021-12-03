Elections need holiday, Columbus doesn't -- Barbara McFarland

Why do we still celebrate Columbus Day? Columbus had no connection to the land that would become the United States of America.
If anything, it should be Indigenous Day.
Or how about a national holiday on the first Tuesday in November? We could call it National Election Day. People would have all day to vote and celebrate this most important event. It is far more important than Columbus.
He discovered nothing that the first people didn’t already know existed, because they were here 12,000-plus years ago.
Let’s correct our false history and proudly show the world that we want all our citizens to be able to vote easily and with no hardships to get to the polls.
Barbara McFarland, Middleton