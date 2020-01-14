Elections for School Board need reform -- Cathy Douglas

The way we elect our Madison School Board makes no sense.
Candidates must run for a specific seat. Yet every seat has the same duties and represents the same geographic area. So if one candidate drops out after qualifying, as Wayne Strong recently did, his opponent is assured a win.
Meanwhile, three qualified candidates will battle it out for one of the other identical seats. Why not just put all candidates up against the field, and elect those with the most votes for the available number of seats?
Cathy Douglas, Madison