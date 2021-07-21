 Skip to main content
Elections are about more than money -- Cliff Lewis
Enough already with the constant headlines about how much money the Democratic candidates are raising.

Maybe we should just switch our system of voting to appoint the candidate who raises the most money and eliminate the ballot voting process. That would also eliminate the need for the cumbersome task of recounting votes. Little is reported about what the candidates' positions might be or how they are going to represent their base -- just get elected any way you can and have the power.

Cliff Lewis, Madison

