Election workers need protection, too -- Stacy Anderson

I applaud the efforts of Republican legislators to treat threats of violence and battery to health care workers as a class H felony. They cite federal data showing an alarming and significant increase in this behavior.

Wisconsin bill would make violent threats against health care workers a felony Violence against health workers, on the rise before the COVID-19 pandemic, has been up even more during it, some staff say.

Sadly, this is an absolutely necessary bill given the polarization in almost all segments of our country. I would like to suggest that this bill be expanded to include the political arena. In a democracy, rational people agree that poll workers and elected officials should also be protected from violent threats and physical harm.

Though former President Donald Trump and his more disturbed followers love to threaten those who do not subscribe to their dystopian vision, we are not an authoritarian country -- not yet. Legislation protecting the welfare of people who provide valuable service to our country is a no-brainer to keep both our people and our government healthy and strong.

Stacy Anderson, Madison