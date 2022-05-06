Election workers didn't take bribes -- Jane Grinde

Are you kidding me?

A billboard on South Park Street in Madison had us going around the block to read it again. It read: “2020 Madison Election / Illegal Drop Boxes? Election Bribery?"

What does that mean? I checked the listed website, www.wisconsinvoteralliance.com, and read among other things that this group believes "the introduction of $10.3M of Zuckerberg money into Wisconsin during the 2020 election made a difference, that cannot be allowed again." Further, the website suggests a connection between the Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg's money and bribery.

I am wondering if this group thinks that all of us who worked the 2020 election were bribed. As a longtime election official, the additional money didn’t influence whether I worked or not, despite the pandemic. Further, I didn't even realize that the additional pay came from Zuckerberg until after the election -- and frankly, I personally am not a fan of Zuckerberg. I am so tired of this nonsense and madness. When will common sense win out?

Jane Grinde, Madison