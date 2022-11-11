 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Election workers deserve our thanks -- John Finkler

The many municipal clerks and the thousands of our fellow Wisconsinites who worked at the polls for our recent election deserve and have earned a big "thank you." 

Despite constant and unwarranted partisan attacks by legislative Republicans and 2020 election deniers for the past two years, they did a great job to make our Election Day run smoothly and safely again in Wisconsin.

Hopefully now the attacks will stop and the focus will be on restoring trust and making future election days easier for workers and voters -- with far less stress.

Financial help for new voting equipment, higher pay for poll workers, better assistance for voters with accessibility needs and bringing back ballot drop boxes should be just a few of the priorities.

But at this moment, "thank you" is a much needed start. The critical public service provided by municipal clerks and poll workers should never be taken for granted. 

John Finkler, Middleton

