Election workers are true heroes -- Laura Gottlieb

A big "thank you" to all of our state's amazing election workers.

Election clerks, administrators and volunteers are critical to a functioning democracy. These election heroes have historically worked under the radar, doing their highly detailed, time-sensitive yet often thankless work of voter registration, voter education and vote counting. Unless you’ve been an election worker, you may not even know what they do.

Though the 2020 election was one of the fairest and most decisive in history, the election officials who ran it have been the target of death threats from extremists intent on overturning the election results. Because of this harassment, one in five election workers in a recent poll said they were likely to quit before the 2024 election. Several of my own friends -- former poll workers -- are bowing out of working the 2022 elections.

If our current election officials quit, they could be replaced by the same would-be authoritarians who wanted to ignore the will of the voters in the last election. I hope you will join me in offering your election officials support by serving as a poll worker, an election observer with the League of Women Voters, or helping through a letter of support and gratitude to your own municipal clerk.

Laura Gottlieb, Madison