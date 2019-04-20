I take issue with last Sunday’s State Journal’s guest column, "Hagedorn win shows Trump voters are fired up," written by Kelly Ruh, a Republican Party official, who touts Brian Hagedorn's victory for our high court as a precursor for the 2020 elections.
Ruh apparently misunderstands there are elections, and then there are elections.
The April 2 election, unfortunately, did not grab enough people’s attention. Too often, independents, Democrats, young people and minorities do not show up for all elections. This is the principle reason Republicans still control the state Legislature despite their unpopular financial and social views. Well, that and extreme gerrymandering. But Republicans, when roused up, do usually show up on voting day.
You saw a respectable turnout in Madison this election mostly because of the mayoral race. Unfortunately, you only saw about 21% turnout in Milwaukee. Last November, we saw a better statewide turnout because Democrats saw a chance to oust Gov. Scott Walker. And the Democrats won, taking all the statewide elected races.
In 2020, President Donald Trump will indeed be on the ticket, and that alone will be a driving force for a healthy turnout to deny this unpopular president his re-election.
Mark Quinn, Madison