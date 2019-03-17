Tuesday's letter to the editor "Gerrymandering isn't a problem" suggested that Democrats winning statewide races was proof of no gerrymandering. Nothing could be further from the truth.

Look at polling, voting patterns and demographics. Using that information, the Legislature should be majority Democrat. Democrats received more votes than Republicans but control fewer seats. The gerrymandering that was done has resulted in the Republicans representing more area but less people than the Democrats.

The Supreme Court ruled that the majority had the right to select their voters when drawing up the voting districts. That is what the Republicans did. Everyone has a right to vote. But the way the maps are drawn, each district will always have the desired outcome.

Yes, both parties do it. But we have never seen it done to such an extreme and with such accuracy at getting the desired outcome.

Derek Popp, Mount Horeb