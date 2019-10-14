Is the House of Representatives trying to overturn the 2016 election? No.
That election was overturned by the 2018 election, when the Democrats took the House in a spectacular way. Now part of one branch of government has the will to hold the president accountable for his treasonous, illegal, immoral or just inappropriate actions. Someone has to.
The Republican Party has lost its moral center, not to mention its interest in holding down the national debt. If the House doesn't do it, who will?
Jim Miller, Madison