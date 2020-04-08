Election was ideal way to spread virus -- Dr. Jeremy Smith

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

As a physician worried about all my patients who might contract COVID-19, I was horrified at the Republican Legislature's refusal to delay the Wisconsin primary on April 7.

In the world of public health, we are doing everything we possibly can to minimize physical interaction and keep people at home. You almost could not construct a better way to transmit coronavirus than getting a large number of people to circulate through a small space, sharing voting booths and voting implements, just when we were starting to see flattening of the curve in Wisconsin due to strict isolation measures.

The GOP Legislature's foolish and reckless decision literally put lives at risk. I sit here today and wonder how many of my own patients are going to get COVID-19 because they were forced to choose between voting and staying protected at home, when the Legislature easily could have agreed to delay the primary, as so many other states have done.

Dr. Jeremy Smith, Madison