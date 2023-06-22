Thanks to former Gov. Tommy Thompson and his group, Keep Our Republic, for trying to convince people that our elections are well run.

Every voter should learn how carefully our local and county clerks work to make things run well. People working at the polls on Election Day have gone through training and take an oath to do things right.

Several steps are taken to make sure the vote count is correct. Remember that Donald Trump paid $3 million for an extra special recount in Dane and Milwaukee counties after the 2020 election. The net result was an extra 87 votes for Joe Biden, who carried Wisconsin by more than 20,000 votes.

Elizabeth Havlik, Hillsboro