LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Election spending must be capped -- Audrey Pendergast

When there is an election, I always think of former Wisconsin U.S. Sen. Bill Proxmire. He took little or no money to get elected.

I think it is unbelievable how much money some people running for office spend. So much income goes to TV and radio as well as the people who compose and print the written material. Some of that money would be well spent helping the homeless, feeding the hungry and serving people with health issues, mental, alcohol and drug abuse.

What bothers me the most is their obligation to the people who donated the money. We need to enforce a cap.

Audrey Pendergast, Sun Prairie

