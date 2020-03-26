Election should be absentee only -- Pam Culviner

An absentee-only election is critical to minimize the spread of COVID-19 in the upcoming election. Individuals voting absentee protect themselves. Absentee-only voting protects the poll workers and the community at large.
Without voters present, processing ballots can be accomplished simply: The clerk's office employees can check envelope exteriors for compliance, separate them into wards and deliver them to larger combined-ward polling locations where poll workers can spread out while processing them through the tabulators.
The usual ID, poll book and ballot table positions, where poll workers work closely together and with the lines of voters and absentee processors, are unnecessary because the local clerk's office has verified ID. With absentee-only, poll workers can meet social distancing requirements.
Having an absentee-only election also eliminates the potential need to communicate to the public where their voting places will be, given the current closures of many locations. Emailing the poll workers is easy.
The state of Wisconsin, legislators, political parties and courts need to realize the health of our citizens is their top priority. So do what it takes to make this election absentee-only and simple. Our lives depend on it.
Pam Culviner, Madison, poll worker
