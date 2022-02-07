Election schemers must be prosecuted -- Dennis McGilligan

Much thanks to the Wisconsin State Journal for its excellent article in last Friday's paper "Scheme started just after election." It was about the national and state effort to install alternative electors to help keep former President Donald Trump in office.

Trump's Wisconsin attorney notified of fake electors strategy weeks after 2020 election The memo was sent a little over a month before 10 Wisconsin Republicans convened in the state Capitol on Dec. 14, 2020, to sign official-looking documents purporting that Trump had won the state.

I hope the paper continues its investigative effort to uncover the extent of this seditious conspiracy, particularly at the state level. Attorney Jim Troupis and his co-conspirators' actions strike at core values of our democracy: elections, not secret meetings, determine our elected leaders, and all citizens' votes count equally.

State Republican leaders who signed on to the false claim that Trump won the election claim their attorney made them do it. That's on its face laughable.

Local government attorneys in Milwaukee and Madison, such as district attorneys and city attorneys, should not wait for the Wisconsin attorney general to open an investigation. They should do so now to protect the value of their citizens' overwhelming support for President Joe Biden.

Any criminal, seditious activity by Republican leaders in Madison to overturn the result of our election should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

Dennis McGilligan, Madison