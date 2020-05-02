Election reforms strengthen democracy -- Laureen Chagnon
Election reforms strengthen democracy -- Laureen Chagnon

I'm concerned about this November’s election.

Voting is the cornerstone to a democratic government. Congress must take action now to prevent the coronavirus pandemic from inducing a political epidemic in November, leaving states unprepared, eviscerating voter turnout, and leaving us with ambiguous, contested election results.

As scientists and science advocates, it's not enough to push for science-based policy solutions to public health and environmental challenges -- we also need to protect, and sometimes even fix, our democracy so those solutions become more achievable. We have a real opportunity to protect the vote this election by taking measures to make sure voters are safe when casting their ballots.

Important measures are needed to protect voters from exposure to COVID-19 this election: online voter registration, same-day registration, two weeks of early drop-off voting, vote by mail and no-excuse absentee voting can all improve access to the ballot.

We have a chance to further strengthen our democracy.

Laureen Chagnon, Madison

