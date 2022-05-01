Election probe needs to end soon -- Thomas Eggert

The end of April -- that’s when the investigation into the 2020 election was supposed to end. Now, apparently, after some Republicans such as Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, were publicly threatened by Donald Trump, the saga continues.

No new information has been unearthed. No missing votes have been found. Instead, former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman is spending almost $700,000 of taxpayer money to keep this non-issue front of mind for the Trump faithful.

To make matters worse, no end date has been set, where before Vos provided a date by which the work needed to be done. But apparently an endless supply of taxpayer dollars can keep Gableman featured in vote-stealing discussions.

The election was already litigated last year. Fiscal responsibility (an issue that used to be front and center for Republicans) should require the end of this fishing expedition.

Thomas Eggert, Madison