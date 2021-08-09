Election probe isn't warranted -- Richard Daniels

In an Aug. 3 State Journal article, retired Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman stated that the investigation he is leading into the 2020 election is "warranted."
"Warranted" means that facts have been discovered that support an investigation. But the only evidence Gableman cites are "election concerns" of people.
He should know better.
Former President Donald Trump lies about the election, that he really won it, and his followers believe him. To cite people who have bought Trump's lies as evidence to warrant spending taxpayer funds is shameful.
Let's see the evidence from Gableman that shows the funds we are paying him are justified, and let that evidence be scrutinized by others to determine whether his investigation is warranted.
Richard Daniels, Madison